'West Side Story' actress Ana Isabelle visits Philadelphia ahead of film release

While in Philadlephia, one of the movie's stars,Ana Isabelle, visited 6abc.
She's a recording artist and musical theater star, and now she's making her big-screen debut as Rosalia.
"I feel so proud," Isabelle said. "It's such a special moment for all of us."
Isabelle, a native of Puerto Rico, says Spielberg wanted to make sure every detail was accurate and authentic. He also consulted with the cast.
"I remember after our first committee meeting, we were so honest," Isabelle said. "It was like, 'We don't like this,' or 'the Spanish is not perfect,' and 'we don't like the accent here.' But he's so humble and so kind, and he really believes in in in representation."
Isabelle debuted the film at the Philadelphia Film Center and spoke at the Philadelphia gala of APM, the Asociacion Puertorriquenos en Marcha.
"West Side Story" hits theaters Friday.