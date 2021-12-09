movie theater

'West Side Story' actress Ana Isabelle visits Philadelphia ahead of film release

The film premieres in theaters on Friday, Dec. 10.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Steven Spielberg's 'West Side Story' in theaters Friday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This Friday, Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" comes to theaters.

While in Philadlephia, one of the movie's stars,Ana Isabelle, visited 6abc.

She's a recording artist and musical theater star, and now she's making her big-screen debut as Rosalia.

"I feel so proud," Isabelle said. "It's such a special moment for all of us."

Isabelle, a native of Puerto Rico, says Spielberg wanted to make sure every detail was accurate and authentic. He also consulted with the cast.

"I remember after our first committee meeting, we were so honest," Isabelle said. "It was like, 'We don't like this,' or 'the Spanish is not perfect,' and 'we don't like the accent here.' But he's so humble and so kind, and he really believes in in in representation."

Isabelle debuted the film at the Philadelphia Film Center and spoke at the Philadelphia gala of APM, the Asociacion Puertorriquenos en Marcha.

"West Side Story" hits theaters Friday.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentphiladelphiaentertainmentmovie theatermovie news
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MOVIE THEATER
'Spider-Man' surpasses $1B globally in second weekend
Community welcomed back to historic Bucks Co. theater
Disney's 'Encanto' celebrates Colombian culture
'Eternals': Marvel's most diverse superheroes
TOP STORIES
Police: Lyft driver shot 2 suspects during carjacking in Parkside
Walmart to temporarily close Philly store amid rise in COVID cases
Snow-covered roof partially collapses at Jersey Shore
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Cuomo won't be prosecuted over alleged forcible touching: Albany DA
Man fatally shot during struggle with armed robber
Eagles fans deny being offered on-site medical evaluation by WFT
Show More
81 Philadelphia schools going temporarily virtual due to pandemic
Drivers trapped overnight along I-95 after winter storm in Virginia
Pfizer booster interval shortened, 3rd dose for immunocompromised kids
Washington Football Team to reveal new name on Feb. 2
Philly mother killed, 17-year-old son injured in shooting
More TOP STORIES News