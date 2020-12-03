Suspect wanted for string of burglaries in Chester, Montgomery counties

By
WEST WHITELAND TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- West Whiteland Township police are looking for a man who they say is connected to a string of burglaries in Chester and Montgomery counties.

The latest burglary happened in West Whiteland Township, Pennsylvania on Thanksgiving.

Police say the suspect got away with four computers valued over $7,000 from the Ashbridge Apartments.

Similar crimes are under investigation in West Chester, West Norriton and Upper Merion.

Police believe the suspect may be driving a stolen Audi A6.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police.
