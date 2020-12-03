Suspect wanted for string of burglaries in Chester, Montgomery counties

WEST WHITELAND TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- West Whiteland Township police are looking for a man who they say is connected to a string of burglaries in Chester and Montgomery counties.The latest burglary happened in West Whiteland Township, Pennsylvania on Thanksgiving.Police say the suspect got away with four computers valued over $7,000 from the Ashbridge Apartments.Similar crimes are under investigation in West Chester, West Norriton and Upper Merion.Police believe the suspect may be driving a stolen Audi A6.Anyone with any information is asked to call police.