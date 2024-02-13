Fastnacht Day 2024: Many indulge in traditional Pennsylvania Dutch sweet treats for Fat Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's Fat Tuesday, also known as Mardi Gras and Fastnacht Day!

Many Christians will be indulging ahead of Ash Wednesday this week, which will be a time of fasting and reflection for Lent.

Haegele's Bakery in Philadelphia's Tacony section opened extra early Tuesday morning to serve the traditional Pennsylvania Dutch sweet treats known as Fastnachts.

What are Fastnachts?

Fastnachts aren't just a fancy way of saying "donut." The Pennsylvania Dutch treat (also spelled fasnacht) is crafted from potato flour, eggs, sugar, and butter or lard -- and fried.

While there are similarities to the donut, fastnachts are made from potatoes rather than wheat flour, making them a bit denser and not quite as sweet. They are also generally larger than the average donut, and are typically triangular or square, with a crispy exterior and tender interior. They will also never have a hole in the middle.

The tradition dates back to the 17th and 18th centuries when the first immigrants from southern Germany settled in southeastern Pennsylvania, according to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.

Cooks throughout southeastern Pennsylvania churn out this perfect pastry just one day a year, marking the start of Lent. The pastries were made up of those ingredient because it was a tradition to abstain from all rich, sugary, and fatty foods during the 40 days of Lent. It serves as one last treat before the fasting period begins.

For a list of bakeries that celebrate Fastnacht Day near you, go to the Visit PA website.