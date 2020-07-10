What's Open: Philadelphia's Magic Gardens reopens to the public

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's Magic Gardens reopened today for general admission.
There's a lot of excitement, but you will also notice a lot of changes when you visit.
Tickets must be reserved online in advance for everyone, including members.
No tickets will be sold on-site. They are limiting the number of people who come in, and everyone over the age of 5 must wear a mask.
They've been closed for nearly four months and they've been looking forward to this day.
"It's a super rainy day, of course, on our first day back, but it feels really good to be back open, having people back in the space is great," said Allison Boyle from Philadelphia's Magic Gardens. "When we shut down, we lost almost all of our income overnight. So we really want people to know that we're here."
Boyle encourages the public to come visit and support in any way possible.
They are asking visitors to maintain social distancing and use the hand sanitizing stations.
No guided tours or programs will be offered at this time.
