Wheelhouse in Wayne is a one-stop shop for sports cards, memorabilia and fan gear

WAYNE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Wheelhouse is a one-stop shop for sports memorabilia.

The store has a collection of high-priced collectibles such as signed jerseys, balls and framed pictures.

There is fan gear for Philadelphia sports fans, but the biggest attraction is the collection of sports cards.

You can find rare rookie cards, super sets and beginner kits for those just getting started.

The shop is a collaboration between partners Charles Kappe, Jon Spadaford and Jon's wife, Joy.

They opened nearly two years ago and moved to the current location in September 2022.

The owners credit the pandemic for a resurgence in the industry and interest in collecting cards.

The space has become an after-school hangout for local students who collect, trade, buy, sell and grade cards.

Every Friday there is a raffle where they give away store credit, signed memorabilia and sports cards.

Wheelhouse | Instagram

106 E Lancaster Ave, Wayne, PA 19087