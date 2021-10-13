music news

Adele announces release date for new album '30'

By Marianne Garvey, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Adele breaks her silence on her divorce, new love, and upcoming album

LOS ANGELES -- Adele has announced a release date for her much anticipated new album.

The singer took to social media Wednesday to tell fans that the new album, "30," will be out on Nov. 19.

"I was certainly nowhere near where I'd hoped to be when I first started it nearly 3 years ago," the singer wrote."Quite the opposite actually. I rely on routine and consistency to feel safe, I always have. And yet there I was knowingly -- willingly even, throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil!"



She continued: "I've learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way. I've shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones. Discovered genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with, and I feel like I've finally found my feeling again. I'd go as far as to say that I've never felt more peaceful in my life."

She signed off with, "Home is where the heart is x."

The new album is Adele's first since 2015.

The first single off the album, "Easy On Me," will be released on Friday.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentadelemusic newsotrc
MUSIC NEWS
2021 American Music Awards: Full list of winners
2021 American Music Awards red carpet fashion: PHOTOS
See who's performing at the 2021 AMA Awards
2021 AMA Awards presenters include Machine Gun Kelly, JoJo Siwa
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Show More
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
More TOP STORIES News