Boyle, a Democrat, represents part of Northeast Philadelphia and has served in the House since 2011.

The arrest warrant for Pennsylvania State Rep. Kevin Boyle has been withdrawn, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced on Monday.

The arrest warrant for Pennsylvania State Rep. Kevin Boyle has been withdrawn, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced on Monday.

The arrest warrant for Pennsylvania State Rep. Kevin Boyle has been withdrawn, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced on Monday.

The arrest warrant for Pennsylvania State Rep. Kevin Boyle has been withdrawn, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced on Monday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The arrest warrant for Pennsylvania State Rep. Kevin Boyle has been withdrawn, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced on Monday.

"It has been withdrawn based ultimately on information obtained by the district attorney's office this morning, and by obtained, I mean, confirmed by the DA's office this morning," said Krasner during a news conference.

The warrant was originally issued for a violation of a protection from abuse order (PFA).

However, according to Krasner, the dates for the order and the alleged violation of the order were not in the same period.

"I can tell you that I think the bottom line here is that a detective acted on all the information he had, none of it was false. None of it was fake. None of it was forged. But there was a piece that was missing," he said.

Krasner noted that while there may or may not be a basis for other charges, there is no longer probable cause for violation of a protective order.

FULL NEWS CONFERENCE: Arrest warrant for Pa. State Rep. Kevin Boyle withdrawn, Philadelphia DA says

"We do not find that there's probable cause to justify a warrant for the arrest of Mr. Boyle for violating and protection from abuse order on the dates in question," the DA said.

Boyle, a Democrat, represents part of Northeast Philadelphia and has served in the House since 2011.

He was stripped of a committee chairmanship and Capitol access privileges in February after a videotaped episode at a Montgomery County bar where he appeared intoxicated.

In response to Boyle voting remotely last week amid reports about the now-canceled warrant, Pennsylvania House Democratic leaders proposed a process to determine whether state representatives are "incapacitated" and should be sanctioned or expelled.

Pa. State Rep. Kevin Boyle (D) www.legis.state.pa.us

The resolution would establish a new group consisting of five House leaders to determine if a representative is impaired physically or mentally so that they are unable to perform their duties.

When asked Monday if the resolution is moving forward, House Majority Leader Matt Bradford told Action News, Boyle is a "dear friend and his deteriorating mental health over the past few months has been heartbreaking to witness. "

Boyle was charged three years ago with harassment and violation of a protection from abuse order after showing up at his wife's house, charges that were subsequently dropped. His attorney at the time described it as a "domestic issue" that did not involve allegations of violence. Boyle later said he was treated at a mental health facility.

Boyle, the brother of U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle, D-Philadelphia, faces a primary opponent -- Sean Dougherty -- on Tuesday in a run for an eighth term.

When asked about why the news was made on the day before the Pennsylvania primary, Krasner said, "If the question is whether somehow we're doing this now because of an election, my office has been pretty clear that we try to operate in a way that is truly even handed, that we try to treat on famous people very much the way we might treat famous people. Regardless of what candidate I might like or might not like, I don't think it's right."

Kevin Boyle and fellow House Democrats hold a precarious majority in the 203-member House, currently with a 102 members. A special election next week for the one vacant seat in a Republican-leaning district will also be held with the primary on Tuesday.

Pa. State Rep. Boyle 'seeking help' after video apparently shows him intoxicated at bar

The Associated Press contributed to this report.