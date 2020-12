EMBED >More News Videos Firefighters rescue person from roof of burning home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At least seven people, including three children, are being treated for injuries following a house fire in Northeast Philadelphia.The fire broke out just before 4 a.m. Tuesday on the 5200 block of Whitaker Avenue, near the corner of the Roosevelt Boulevard.Firefighters said flames were shooting from the first and second floors when they arrived.One person had to be rescued from the roof.There is no word on the extent of the injuries.As of 5 a.m., fire crews remained on the scene monitoring hot spots.There is no word on what might have sparked the blaze.