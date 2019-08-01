White nationalist posters scattered on poles in Northern Liberties

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One sign read "Nationalism is Nature."

Another "Reject White Guilt."

A third read, "Stop the 3rd world invasion of America. Build the wall, deport them all."

The white nationalist slogans were scattered and posted on various light poles and traffic signs on 2nd Street in between Fairmount Avenue and Brown Street.

They were first spotted by Amy Sweeney's husband Wednesday night.

Sweeney said, "There was one that said "blood and soil" and that freaked me out because I pulled it up and it immediately went to Nazi propaganda."

We're not naming the group who took credit for posting them, but Sweeney has an idea of why the group chose this neighborhood.

"We are organizing the 2nd St. Festival that we do every year that's going to be on Sunday," said Sweeney.

She says this part of town is about bringing all people together.

"We love our neighbors. It doesn't matter if you're gay or straight, white or black, you know it does not matter," Sweeney said.

So when she realized just how many there were, she and some friends got to work taking them down.

Amy said, "I pulled at least 15, my husband pulled two. My neighbor Julia found two or 3 of them."

Philadelphia police are investigating.
