Wildwood, New Jersey mayor Pete Byron suddenly resigns

WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Pete Byron, the embattled mayor of Wildwood, New Jersey, resigned Thursday morning effective immediately.

In a statement, his office said Deputy Mayor Krista Fitzsimmons would assume his responsibilities.

Byron had been mayor of the Jersey shore town since 2020.

"It is with deep sadness - yet great hope - for the continued prosperity of Wildwood, that I resign as Mayor of the City of Wildwood, NJ," he said in a statement.

No reason was given for his sudden departure.

Byron was sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to pay a $20,000 fine last month after he admitted earlier this year to aiding and assisting in the preparation of false tax returns.

In addition, a state grand jury indicted Byron, former Mayor Ernie Troiano Jr., and current City Commissioner Steve Mikulski of official misconduct, theft by unlawful taking, tampering with public records and falsifying or tampering with records. Authorities allege the trio fraudulently participated in the State Health Benefits Program.