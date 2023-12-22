WATCH LIVE

How a unique friendship led to a holiday toy drive in Wildwood, New Jersey

Matteo Iadonisi
Friday, December 22, 2023 3:45PM
John Lynch became inspired to give back year after year thanks to a chance encounter with Mily Palacios in her Pre-K class over a decade ago.
WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- John Lynch became inspired to give back year after year thanks to a chance encounter with Mily Palacios in her Pre-K class over a decade ago.

Now, Mily is thriving as a college student and came home to volunteer with the annual holiday toy drive.

Watch the amazing story in the video player above. To learn more about the Lunch with Lynch's Foundation's 13th Annual 'The Lynch Who Stole Christmas from the GrYnch Toy Drive', visit their website.

