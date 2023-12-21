West Philly mother of five gets help with Christmas gifts thanks to nonprofit

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- "I don't have to worry about taking money that I need for bills to buy Christmas gifts for the children," said Adaira Smith.

Smith, a mother of five, found the ACHIEVEability program after dealing with a situation involving domestic violence.

"ACHIEVEability picked me up to help with housing for my family, job training," she said. "They also provide coats and food and things like that, so they help out a lot."

One of the other ways they help families like Smith's is through an annual holiday toy drive. Through it, volunteers take requests from families and purchase items for specific children.

"About 20 years ago, we were looking for a way to give back. I wanted to show my kids, you know, that there's people out there that are in need," said longtime volunteer Christine Hoff. "And we googled it and found ACHIEVEability. We really liked what they stood for."

This year, volunteers like Hoff helped to provide toys for over 800 children.

To learn more about how to get involved with next year's toy drive or any other of ACHIEVEability.'s programs, visit their website.

