Willey Farms back up and running after massive fire last year

The holiday is setting the perfect backdrop for all the smiles coming from employees and customers.
For the last year staff at the iconic market along Route 13 has been hard at work ensuring that cheer continues.
"The community has been outstanding, they've been everything to us, they've been our glue through all of it," said Hannah Willey.
It was back in early November of last year when the beloved family-owned staple of the community went up in flames.
The 60,000 square foot market was reduced to ash.
Action News was there as firefighters from across state lines coordinated efforts to knock down the fire.
Challenges arose at the time as there was no nearby water supply, water tanks were brought in for the effort.
Days after, the family rallied to see Christmas trees, wreaths and greenery in the parking lot.
In the months that passed, Willey Farms has been expanding and rebuilding.
After the fire's anniversary, the family announced the opening of "The Mercantile," a gift shop inside the original family barn.
There's also a new produce market up the road.
The Willey family says there's even more in store coming in 2020.
"We got another building that we're going to build here on the original location. Not totally sure what it is yet but we're going to add another structure at the market. We're going to expand the building that's already up there. We're talking about putting a cafe and an ice cream stand," Willey said.