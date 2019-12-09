Willey Farms back up and running after massive fire last year

By
TOWNSEND, Delaware (WPVI) -- There is no shortage of joy these days at Willey Farms in Townsend.

The holiday is setting the perfect backdrop for all the smiles coming from employees and customers.

For the last year staff at the iconic market along Route 13 has been hard at work ensuring that cheer continues.

"The community has been outstanding, they've been everything to us, they've been our glue through all of it," said Hannah Willey.


EMBED More News Videos

Massive fire destroys farmers market in Townsend, Delaware. Vernon Odom reports during Action News at 4:30pm on November 5, 2018.



It was back in early November of last year when the beloved family-owned staple of the community went up in flames.

The 60,000 square foot market was reduced to ash.

Action News was there as firefighters from across state lines coordinated efforts to knock down the fire.

Challenges arose at the time as there was no nearby water supply, water tanks were brought in for the effort.

Days after, the family rallied to see Christmas trees, wreaths and greenery in the parking lot.
In the months that passed, Willey Farms has been expanding and rebuilding.

After the fire's anniversary, the family announced the opening of "The Mercantile," a gift shop inside the original family barn.



There's also a new produce market up the road.

The Willey family says there's even more in store coming in 2020.

"We got another building that we're going to build here on the original location. Not totally sure what it is yet but we're going to add another structure at the market. We're going to expand the building that's already up there. We're talking about putting a cafe and an ice cream stand," Willey said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new castle countyfirecommunity
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Petition wants NFL to remove Mike Vick as Pro Bowl captain
State police searching for missing man in Bucks County
Big Bird, Oscar the Grouch puppeteer from 'Sesame Street' dies
Shooting leaves man dead in Kingsessing: Police
Police: 2 tourists violently attacked, tasered at NYC subway stop
'Benson,' 'Star Trek' actor René Auberjonois dies at 79
Show More
Police investigate death of newborn in SW Philadelphia
Someone ate a $120,000 banana that an artist had taped to a wall
Popular Christmas light display may go dark after 20 years
Woman jailed after lying on resume to land $185,000-a-year job
AccuWeather: Periods Of Rain Monday
More TOP STORIES News