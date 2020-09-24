Shots fired outside of William Tennent High School while sports practice was taking place nearby

By
WARMINSTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Sports teams were practicing when gunfire erupted next to the fields in the parking lot of a Bucks County high school, according to police.

Warminster police said a man chased someone behind William Tennent High School just before 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said the man then fired at least 2 shots at the victim.

It is unclear if that person was injured. None of the athletes nearby were hurt.

Police described the gunman as a black male, between 5'10" and 6 feet tall, thin build, medium skin color, with black hair. He was said to be wearing a dark green tee shirt, blue jeans, white sneakers and a mask at the time of the incident.

He was seen leaving the area in a gray colored sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Warminster Police Department.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bucks countyshooting
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Breonna Taylor case: Protest held in Philly after grand jury ruling
2 Louisville officers shot amid Breonna Taylor protests
Breonna Taylor case: Former local law enforcement officials give perspective on ruling
Person struck and killed on NJ-49 in Cumberland County
AccuWeather: Warm again today and through the weekend
Man wearing Burger King uniform found shot to death on sidewalk
29-pound cat 'Lasagna' needs a family to help her slim down
Show More
Harper keeps playoffs hopes alive: 'I came here to get Phillies back to Broad Street'
Man shot at Wilmington gas station
Pumpkin spice mac & cheese coming this fall
Woman shot twice in torso in Hunting Park
Washington Twp HS delays start of hybrid learning again
More TOP STORIES News