Officials investigate apartment complex fire, deadly crash in Williamstown, NJ

WILLIAMSTOWN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Officials in Williamstown, Gloucester County, are investigating two separate incidents that left at least one person dead Friday night.Chopper 6 was overhead at 6:30 p.m. as firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze at the Laurelton Village Apartments on the 600 block of North White House Pike.Flames were coming from a second-floor unit when firefighters arrived.They were able to bring the blaze under control in 20 minutes.There are no reports of injuries.Just a half-hour earlier, authorities were called to reports of a deadly crash.Chopper 6 was overhead the Black Horse Pike near Maxine Road in Monroe Township around 6 p.m.One person was killed in the crash.An investigation is underway to determine what caused the accident.