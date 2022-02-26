Officials investigate apartment complex fire, deadly crash in Williamstown, NJ

Chopper 6 was overhead at 6:30 p.m. as firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze at the Laurelton Village Apartments on the 600 block of North White House Pike.
Flames were coming from a second-floor unit when firefighters arrived.
They were able to bring the blaze under control in 20 minutes.
There are no reports of injuries.
Just a half-hour earlier, authorities were called to reports of a deadly crash.
Chopper 6 was overhead the Black Horse Pike near Maxine Road in Monroe Township around 6 p.m.
One person was killed in the crash.
An investigation is underway to determine what caused the accident.