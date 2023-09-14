Chopper 6 overhead after banner plane crash in NJ on September 14, 2023.

1 injured after banner plane crashes into woods near Cross Keys Airport

WILLIAMSTOWN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- One person was injured after a banner plane crashed into the woods in Gloucester County, New Jersey.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. Thursday near the Cross Keys Airport in Williamstown.

Chopper 6 was overhead as one person was brought out from the woods, put on a stretcher and taken to a hospital.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the victim.

Police are still investigating what caused the plane to go down.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.