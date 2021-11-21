shooting

Police search for suspect in Willingboro shooting

The search is on for the person who shot a driver in Burlington County.
WILLINGBORO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The search is on for the person who shot a driver in Burlington County.

He was found at the intersection of Sunset Road and Bradford Lane in Willingboro just before midnight Saturday night.

Investigators say he was shot several times in the chest just blocks away at Sedgwick and Stirrup Lanes.

The victim was rushed into surgery in critical condition.

Police have not yet said if they have a motive in the case.
