Willingboro, New Jersey woman shot dead inside parked car

WILLINGBORO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Willingboro, New Jersey are investigating after they say a woman was shot dead inside a parked car on Wednesday.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. on Baldwin Lane in the Buckingham Park section of the township.

Police say they found the body of Deasia Ayres inside a parked vehicle. She suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at Willingboro Township Police Department Tip Line at 609-877-6958.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
willingborocrimenew jersey newsshooting
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amber Alert issued for missing Bridgeton, New Jersey girl
Suspect confesses to murder after remains found in storage, D.A. says
Man angry at ex-girlfriend used drone to drop explosives, prosecutors say
Referee suspended after high school wrestler forced to cut locks
Family makes emotional plea for clues in teacher's death in Delaware
2 dead in Monroe County plane crash
Pa. lawmaker facing child porn possession charges resigns
Show More
From Yale grad, Wall Street banker to homeless in Los Angeles
Eagles' injury plague leads to canceled practice
Nearly 500 lbs of Perdue frozen chicken recalled due to misbranding
AccuWeather: Coolest Night in Three Months
Police: Infant found next to woman shot in face in Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News