Willingboro, New Jersey woman shot dead inside parked car

WILLINGBORO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Willingboro, New Jersey are investigating after they say a woman was shot dead inside a parked car on Wednesday.It happened around 10:30 a.m. on Baldwin Lane in the Buckingham Park section of the township.Police say they found the body of Deasia Ayres inside a parked vehicle. She suffered a fatal gunshot wound.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at Willingboro Township Police Department Tip Line at 609-877-6958.