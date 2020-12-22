11-year-old Willow Grove girl starts baking business during pandemic

London Warrick, 11, really found her love of baking this year.
Seven months ago, her new hobby became a business overnight.
"I started baking in May for Mother's Day," London explains. "I made a whole cake and I sliced it and I delivered it to mothers to make them happy. When I got back home, they were asking for whole cakes."
"I explained to them that London is 11 and they said, 'We don't care. We just want a cake!'" said Tramaine Warrick, London's mom. "From there so many people we didn't know were finding out from other people, and they just started to ask us to order cakes."
London calls her business Lovely London Delights. So far, she's sold 200 cakes.
Her specialty is a classic Bundt cake with not one, but two secret ingredients.
She's also in the fifth grade at Upper Moreland Intermediate School.
How does she juggle it all?
"I do my cakes on the weekend and when I'm on break," London says.
London donates some of her proceeds to Gift of Life, inspired by her grandfather who had lung disease.
London's favorite subject is math and she already knows she wants to go to Lincoln University for college.
Click here for details.