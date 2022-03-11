Delaware brewery makes unique beer to raise proceeds for Ukraine

By and
EMBED <>More Videos

DE brewery makes unique beer to raise proceeds for Ukraine

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Searching for a way to help with the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, a Wilmington brewer is now standing in solidarity.

Wilmington Brew Works found a unique way to step up by producing a unique kind of beer.

It's now brewing one of the beers made by Ukraine's Pravda Brewery in Lviv.

Pravda stopped its own brewing production and shifted to making weapons to wage war against Russia.

"They went from producing beer to producing Molotov cocktails," said Craig Wensell, CEO and head brewer at Wilmington Brew Works.

"I just thought, 'Man, that's a stroke of genius right there.' These guys are very dedicated to the cause because, you know, the Russians are not very kind to people that stand up to them. These brewers are literally putting their necks on the chopping block in order to help their country."

All of the proceeds of the Imperial Ukrainian Stout will directly support the Ukraine Army.

Brewing starts next week, and it will be ready to drink in April.

"We're actually using the label and the name that Pravda Brewing put out there with the recipe," Wensell said. "It's the Sam and Don rivers, the two main rivers that flow through Ukraine, one East, one West. We're just going to go right out of the box with their imagery, with their labels."

The beauty of this story is that when Wensell reached out to Pravda Brewery on Facebook to help, they gave him the recipe.

"We hope to be drinking this beer in a country that has won the war," Pravda wrote on Facebook of their collaboration with Wilmington Brew Works.

A veteran himself, Wensell hopes to be there for it.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Couple charged with trespassing for spending night inside Target store
It's personal: Nets, 76ers meet after Simmons-Harden swap
Russia threatens to abandon American astronaut in space
LIVE: Jussie Smollett sentencing begins
Driver charged in crash that killed Lower Merion High School principal
"Parrot" in Princeton turns out to be someone's fake feathered friend
Video shows gunmen leap from SUV, open fire on group of people
Show More
NTSB report reveals new details about deadly Bucks Co. plane crash
How to avoid scams involving aid to Ukraine
As restrictions drop, parents wonder: When can toddlers get vaccine?
Baseball is back? MLB lockout nears end as players vote to accept deal
Driver slams into Domino's Pizza restaurant in South Jersey
More TOP STORIES News