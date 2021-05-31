Memorial Day: Community honors the fallen in Delaware, South Jersey

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10718314" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Tourists spend rainy Memorial Day weekend visiting monuments, museums

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Veterans, Gold Star families, politicians and community members marched down Delaware Avenue in Wilmington Sunday evening to pay tribute to the fallen.The parade was organized by the Wilmington Memorial Day Parade Committee. Chairman Tom Kenney says his favorite part about the parade was hearing from guest speakers."We said that we will march in the rain because they died in the rain," said Kenney. "We have to go out and inspire and tell people about this day because everybody here knows about it, that's why we're here."President Joe Biden kept up with a Memorial Day tradition by visiting Veterans Memorial Park in New Castle. He and First Lady Jill Biden visited St. Joseph on the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church in Greenville to visit their son Beau Biden's grave. Beau was an Iraq War veteran and died of brain cancer in 2015."Beau didn't die in the line of duty but he was serving a Delaware National Guard unit in Iraq for a year. That was one of the proudest things he did in his life. So thank you for allowing us to grieve together today."In the Garden State, the Gloucester County Board of Commissioners held its annual ceremony, which concluded with a rifle salute and TAPS.Veterans say the sacrifice by servicemen and women is unmatched and it's important to pay tribute."I just remember that a lot of people have given their lives for their freedoms and privileges they have today," said Navy veteran Bill Moser of Claymont. "I always think you need to remember that."