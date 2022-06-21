shooting

8-year-old boy among three injured in Wilmington shooting

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police in Wilmington, Delaware are investigating a shooting that injured three people, including a young child.

It happened just before 7 p.m. Monday on the 300 block of South Jackson Street.

Police say the shooting injured an 8-year-old boy, a 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old male.

All three victims were transported to an area hospital and placed in stable condition.

Further details on the shooting have not been released.

Police have not said if any arrests were made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Derek Haines at (302) 576-3656.
