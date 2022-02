WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Wilmington police are investigating a fatal shooting that left a 41-year-old man dead Friday night.The incident happened just before 8 p.m. on the 1300 Block of North Claymont Street.Police say they located a 41-year-old man who suffered from gunshot wounds.He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.So far, no arrests have been made.Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Detective Steven Bender at (302) 576-3621.