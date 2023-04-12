A man is hospitalized with both a stab wound and a gunshot wound after a confrontation with a police officer in Wilmington, Delaware.

Man who stabbed himself is shot by cop after refusing to drop knife, Wilmington police say

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A man is hospitalized with both a stab wound and a gunshot wound after a confrontation with a police officer in Wilmington, Delaware.

Police were called to the 600 block of South Heald Street around 8:46 a.m. Wednesday following a 911 call about a suicidal man.

The 35-year-old was actively stabbing himself, police say.

When officers arrived they told the man to drop the knife.

Officials say the man refused, and then advanced toward a police officer. That officer then shot the man.

The man is hospitalized in critical condition for both the gunshot wound and what police say is a life-threatening, self-inflicted stab wound.

The police officer was not injured.

The Wilmington Police Department says this incident remains under investigation.