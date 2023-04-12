WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Man who stabbed himself is shot by cop after refusing to drop knife, Wilmington police say

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, April 12, 2023 8:23PM
Police: Man who stabbed self shot by cop after refusing to drop knife
EMBED <>More Videos

A man is hospitalized with both a stab wound and a gunshot wound after a confrontation with a police officer in Wilmington, Delaware.

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A man is hospitalized with both a stab wound and a gunshot wound after a confrontation with a police officer in Wilmington, Delaware.

Police were called to the 600 block of South Heald Street around 8:46 a.m. Wednesday following a 911 call about a suicidal man.

The 35-year-old was actively stabbing himself, police say.

When officers arrived they told the man to drop the knife.

Officials say the man refused, and then advanced toward a police officer. That officer then shot the man.

The man is hospitalized in critical condition for both the gunshot wound and what police say is a life-threatening, self-inflicted stab wound.

The police officer was not injured.

The Wilmington Police Department says this incident remains under investigation.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW