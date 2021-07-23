shooting

Wilmington shooting under investigation, man critically injured

Anyone with information should contact Wilmington police

Man, 29, critical after Wilmington shooting

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A shooting seriously injured a man and left a trail of damage on the street in Delaware.

It happened around 9 p.m. Thursday on the 200 block of North Clayton Street in Wilmington.

At least a half-dozen shots were fired, police say.

Police found a 29-year-old male gunshot victim at the scene. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A bullet also pierced a parked car.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Douglas Rivell at (302) 576-3633.

According to the 6abc Data Journalism Team, there have been 80 shootings in Wilmington this year. Eighteen people have died.

As of July 4, the Wilmington Police Department said the number of total shooting victims was up 11% from the same time last year.
