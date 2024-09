Driver arrested after three-car crash that left officer injured in Northampton Co.

WILSON, Pa. (WPVI) -- A man is under arrest after a three-car crash that injured a police officer in Wilson, Northampton County.

It happened just before 7 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Northampton and South 22nd streets.

Police say Logan Daniel McCormick crashed into a car, causing it to slam into the back of a police vehicle.

Both the officer and the other driver were taken to the hospital.

McCormick was not injured and was arrested for suspicion of DUI.