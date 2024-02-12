WIN WIN Coffee sources coffee exclusively from the African diaspora

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- WIN WIN Coffee is opening a new cafe in Kensington's Jasper House.

It's an old hat factory turned apartment building with commercial space on the ground floor for three minority-led, women businesses.

And WIN WIN is committed to sourcing coffee exclusively from the African diaspora because there are few Black and Brown people in the coffee industry even though the crop is grown in Black and Brown countries, CEO Nikisha Bailey says.

Bailey was a record company executive before taking over WIN WIN in 2019.

Her operations head, Matt Nam, has a background in healthcare tech and believes strongly in Black ownership and building generational wealth.

The two met at a barbecue, bonded over their shared love of music and have been best friends for 13 years.

They took over WIN WIN in 2019 and after forging relationships with farmers in Tanzania, Ethiopia and The Congo, they traveled to remote mountains in Colombia to strike a deal with Afro-Colombian farmers.

When that coffee goes to market in a few months, they say it will be the first time anyone in the U.S. has tasted the beans.

They also have a Kenyan coffee coming soon.

Right now, you can buy WIN WIN coffee online and at Palm Tree Grocers.

But Bailey says they're working with Giant for a Juneteenth release of their coffees in store.

That's also when they hope to open the new roastery in Kensington.

