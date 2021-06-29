LGBTQ+ Pride

Transgender woman wins Miss Nevada USA title for 1st time, heads to Miss USA pageant

By Jackie Kostek
EMBED <>More Videos

Transgender woman crowned Miss Nevada USA for 1st time

LAS VEGAS -- For the first time in the pageant's history, the title of Miss Nevada USA has been won by a transgender woman.

Kataluna Enriquez was crowned the winner Sunday at the South Point hotel-casino in Las Vegas.

"I'm the first trans woman and trans woman of color and it's time that our voices are heard," she said. "It's amazing because it's Pride month and it's the 52nd anniversary of Stonewall so it's a special moment for my community."

The 27-year-old Enriquez won the Miss Silver State USA pageant in March, a preliminary competition for the Miss Nevada USA pageant.

MORE | Resources for the LGBTQ+ Community


She beat 21 other candidates to represent Nevada in the Miss USA pageant that will be held on Nov. 29. She will be the first openly transgender woman to compete in Miss USA.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Enriquez first took part in transgender pageants in 2016 when she was working as a model.

Enriquez said she hasn't had the easiest journey in life.

"I've struggled with physical and sexual abuse. I've struggled with mental health. I didn't have much growing up. I didn't have support, but I am still able to thrive and I am still able to survive and become a trailblazer for many," she said.

WATCH | Our America: Who I'm Meant to Be - Full Episode
EMBED More News Videos

For Pride Month 2021, we're celebrating members of the transgender community as a part of a special series called "Our America: Who I'm Meant to Be."



Representation of the trans community is something Enriquez feels strongly about - only recently being able to compete in cisgender pageants herself.

"When I was young, I said that one day I hope to see someone like me on stage at Miss USA, and it just happened to be, I was the person I needed," she said.

Enriquez hopes to tell her own story and share her own experience to make sure that no one out there feels alone.

"That's something I felt growing up and that's the last thing that I would want anyone to feel, so if I could have and give that to someone, I think it's an amazing time of my life," she said.

MORE | Miss Mexico wins Miss Universe contest
EMBED More News Videos

Andrea Meza of Mexico has been crowned Miss Universe.





The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynevadalgbtq+lgbtq+ pridetransgenderu.s. & worldpageant
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
LGBTQ+ PRIDE
Finding empowerment with author Ashley T. Brundage
T.J. Osborne shares kiss with boyfriend after CMA win
Brothers Osborne bring message of inclusivity to CMA stage
'Eternals': Marvel's most diverse superheroes
TOP STORIES
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Show More
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
More TOP STORIES News