Early winter fun and a trip to Philly Mag's best bars

This weekend on FYI Philly, we are thankful for all the fun things to do around town this holiday season. We'll show you three new spots to gather for a friendly get together and round up some of Philadelphia Magazine's picks for the best bars in the area.

As the weather cools down we'll show you a few places to take your sporting activities indoors and some exciting shows coming to local theaters. Plus, we preview the 99th annual 6abc Dunkin' Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade and some locally made essentials for your Thanksgiving feast.

FYI Philly airs Saturday at 7:30 pm and Sunday night after Action News and Sports Sunday.

It's the 99th 6abc Dunkin Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade, and we have a big show planned for you.

Thanksgiving Day Parade Preview
Alicia Vitarelli previews the 99th annual 6abc Dunkin Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade. The parade is on Thanksgiving Day with coverage airing on 6abc from 8:30-noon. The route runs from 17th and JFK to the Art Museum.

6abc Dunkin' Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade | Parade homepage

If you're looking to bring something special to your gathering, we rounded up some Thanksgiving essentials.

Makin' it in Philly: Thanksgiving essentials: Bread, Pies, Wine
Jeannette Reyes rounds up some locally made essentials that will be a great addition to any Thanksgiving meal.

Baker Street Bread Company | Facebook
8009 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19118
267-336-7410

Pie & Plate Café | Facebook
43 N Main St, Ambler, PA 19002

Rose Bank Winery | Facebook
258 Durham Rd, Newtown, PA 18940

Thanksgiving weekend is one of the busiest weekends of the year. We rounded up three spots to keep you, your family and your friends entertained.

Party and entertainment plans for Thanksgiving
Stats on 17th
111 S 17th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Songbird Karaoke | Facebook
790 Haddon Ave, Collingswood, NJ 08108

Thirsty Dice | Instagram
1642 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19130

Our friends at Philly Mag helped us pick out a great list of bars for any time of year.

Philadelphia Mag's 50 Best Bars
Melissa Magee runs down some of Philadelphia Magazine's choices for best bars around town.

Philadelphia Magazine

Hale & True Cider Co. | Facebook
613 S 7th Street Philadelphia, PA 19147

SPiN Philadelphia | Facebook
211 South 15th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
267-463-4850

Friday, Saturday, Sunday | Facebook
261 South 21st Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-546-4232

Teresa's Next Door | Facebook
126 North Wayne Avenue Wayne, Pa 19087
Ducis Rodgers visits a few spots to stay active without battling the cold weather this winter.

Ford Go Further Presents: Indoor Sports
Ducis Rodgers takes us to a few spots where you can bring your outdoor fun inside this winter.

Golf & Social | Facebook
1080 N Delaware Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125

Gravity Vault | Facebook
175 King of Prussia Rd, Radnor, PA 19087

Phieldhouse | Facebook
814 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, PA 19123

Fresh off Broadway, Matilda, the Musical is now playing at the Walnut Street Theatre and for a few very young aspiring actresses, it's a dream come true.

Walnut Street: Matilda/Entertainment
Fresh off Broadway, Matilda, the Musical is now playing at the Walnut Street Theatre and for a few very young aspiring actresses, it's a dream come true. The show runs through Jan. 6.

Matilda at Walnut Street Theatre
825 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
215-574-3550
The Philly Orchestra presents Yannick Conducts Messiah. Karen Rogers reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on November 18, 2018.

Love Arts: Messiah at the Kimmel
The Philadelphia Orchestra is staging three performances of Handel's Messiah. Karen Rogers has a preview of the annual holiday tradition.
The Philadelphia Orchestra | Facebook
With 45,000 people expected, this year's parade promises to be the biggest ever.

QVC Parade
2018 QVC West Chester Christmas Parade on Friday, Nov. 30, from 5-9:30 p.m.
Jingle Elf Run 6:30 p.m. | Parade 7:15 p.m. | Holiday Village 5-9 p.m.
Event info
Airs on 6abc Dec. 22 from 7-8 p.m.
Shelter Me: PAWS. Annie McCormick reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on November 17, 2018.

Shelter Me
The second Annual Chef's Night for Paws was a star-studded soldout event that is the non-profit's largest fundraiser of the year. All of the proceeds benefit the shelter and their life-saving mission of making Philadelphia a no-kill city.

Paws | Facebook
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
