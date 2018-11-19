As the weather cools down we'll show you a few places to take your sporting activities indoors and some exciting shows coming to local theaters. Plus, we preview the 99th annual 6abc Dunkin' Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade and some locally made essentials for your Thanksgiving feast.
Thanksgiving Day Parade Preview
Alicia Vitarelli previews the 99th annual 6abc Dunkin Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade. The parade is on Thanksgiving Day with coverage airing on 6abc from 8:30-noon. The route runs from 17th and JFK to the Art Museum.
6abc Dunkin' Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade | Parade homepage
Makin' it in Philly: Thanksgiving essentials: Bread, Pies, Wine
Jeannette Reyes rounds up some locally made essentials that will be a great addition to any Thanksgiving meal.
Baker Street Bread Company | Facebook
8009 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19118
267-336-7410
Pie & Plate Café | Facebook
43 N Main St, Ambler, PA 19002
Rose Bank Winery | Facebook
258 Durham Rd, Newtown, PA 18940
Party and entertainment plans for Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving weekend is one of the busiest weekends of the year. We rounded up three spots to keep you, your family and your friends entertained.
Stats on 17th
111 S 17th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Songbird Karaoke | Facebook
790 Haddon Ave, Collingswood, NJ 08108
Thirsty Dice | Instagram
1642 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Philadelphia Mag's 50 Best Bars
Melissa Magee runs down some of Philadelphia Magazine's choices for best bars around town.
Philadelphia Magazine
Hale & True Cider Co. | Facebook
613 S 7th Street Philadelphia, PA 19147
SPiN Philadelphia | Facebook
211 South 15th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
267-463-4850
Friday, Saturday, Sunday | Facebook
261 South 21st Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-546-4232
Teresa's Next Door | Facebook
126 North Wayne Avenue Wayne, Pa 19087
Ford Go Further Presents: Indoor Sports
Ducis Rodgers takes us to a few spots where you can bring your outdoor fun inside this winter.
Golf & Social | Facebook
1080 N Delaware Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Gravity Vault | Facebook
175 King of Prussia Rd, Radnor, PA 19087
Phieldhouse | Facebook
814 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
Walnut Street: Matilda/Entertainment
Fresh off Broadway, Matilda, the Musical is now playing at the Walnut Street Theatre and for a few very young aspiring actresses, it's a dream come true. The show runs through Jan. 6.
Matilda at Walnut Street Theatre
825 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
215-574-3550
Love Arts: Messiah at the Kimmel
The Philadelphia Orchestra is staging three performances of Handel's Messiah. Karen Rogers has a preview of the annual holiday tradition.
The Philadelphia Orchestra | Facebook
QVC Parade
2018 QVC West Chester Christmas Parade on Friday, Nov. 30, from 5-9:30 p.m.
Jingle Elf Run 6:30 p.m. | Parade 7:15 p.m. | Holiday Village 5-9 p.m.
Event info
Airs on 6abc Dec. 22 from 7-8 p.m.
Shelter Me
The second Annual Chef's Night for Paws was a star-studded soldout event that is the non-profit's largest fundraiser of the year. All of the proceeds benefit the shelter and their life-saving mission of making Philadelphia a no-kill city.
Paws | Facebook
----------
