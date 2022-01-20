winter weather

Messy morning commute expected in Philadelphia region ahead of snow

The Delaware Valley is under a Winter Weather Advisory until 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. Thursday.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Philly ready for rainy, snowy morning commute

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- City of Philadelphia officials are telling morning commuters to expect slippery road conditions and to use caution as steady rain turns into light snowfall Thursday.

The Delaware Valley is under a Winter Weather Advisory until 11 a.m. (Berks; Lehigh; Northampton; Upper Bucks; Western Chester; Western Montgomery) or 1 p.m. (Delaware; Eastern Chester; Eastern Montgomery; Lower Bucks; Philadelphia; New Castle; Camden; Gloucester; Mercer; Middlesex; Northwestern Burlington; Salem; Western Monmouth).

No more than three inches of snow is expected in most areas.

The Streets Department has been working overnight to salt roads, but the rain is likely making it more difficult to make an impact before the snow arrives.

Crews will be focusing on trying to treat primary and secondary roads, bridge decks and streets in higher elevations.

RELATED: PennDOT ready for another round of snow in Philadelphia region

Many people restocked their salt supplies for driveways and sidewalks prior to the wintry weather.

"I like the snow, especially being off from work," said Brewerytown resident Cheree Greenlee.

Center City resident Koren Jordan said, "I'm loving all this snow accumulation. I'm sure the kids are at least."

City officials are stressing the importance of giving yourself more time Thursday morning and to use caution while driving in slippery conditions.

PennDOT said this will mainly be a salting operation for them.

They did not pretreat the roads since this storm begins as rain and anything they would have put down would have been washed away.

EMBED More News Videos

PennDOT said this will mainly be a salting operation for them.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherphiladelphiapennsylvaniawinter stormsnowrainwinter weather
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WINTER WEATHER
Bitter cold: Philadelphia area bundles up to brave frigid wind chills
Winter storm causes more delays at Philadelphia airport
South Jersey hit by another winter storm; see snow totals
Philly region seeing another round of snow
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Rain To Snow This Morning
Police, SWAT called to multiple barricade incidents in Philly
Police: Gunman arrested after holding teen hostage during standoff
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Check School Closings and Delays
Woman beaten to death with 2 pipes inside office building
House on the move left on Jersey Shore street for the night
Show More
Woman stuck in bathroom for days gets saved by neighbor
Health department issues new COVID-19 guidance for Philly schools
Embiid ties career high with 50 points, 76ers beat Magic
Watch NatGeo documentary 'The First Wave' free for 48 hours
Philly designer reflects on time with Andre Leon Talley
More TOP STORIES News