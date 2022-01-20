Messy morning commute expected in Philadelphia region ahead of snow

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11490637" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> PennDOT said this will mainly be a salting operation for them.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- City of Philadelphia officials are telling morning commuters to expect slippery road conditions and to use caution as steady rain turns into light snowfall Thursday.The Delaware Valley is under a Winter Weather Advisory until 11 a.m. (Berks; Lehigh; Northampton; Upper Bucks; Western Chester; Western Montgomery) or 1 p.m. (Delaware; Eastern Chester; Eastern Montgomery; Lower Bucks; Philadelphia; New Castle; Camden; Gloucester; Mercer; Middlesex; Northwestern Burlington; Salem; Western Monmouth).No more than three inches of snow is expected in most areas.The Streets Department has been working overnight to salt roads, but the rain is likely making it more difficult to make an impact before the snow arrives.Crews will be focusing on trying to treat primary and secondary roads, bridge decks and streets in higher elevations.Many people restocked their salt supplies for driveways and sidewalks prior to the wintry weather."I like the snow, especially being off from work," said Brewerytown resident Cheree Greenlee.Center City resident Koren Jordan said, "I'm loving all this snow accumulation. I'm sure the kids are at least."City officials are stressing the importance of giving yourself more time Thursday morning and to use caution while driving in slippery conditions.PennDOT said this will mainly be a salting operation for them.They did not pretreat the roads since this storm begins as rain and anything they would have put down would have been washed away.