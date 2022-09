Chopper 6 was over the scene as water filled the roadway.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Crews are on the scene of a water main break in the Wissinoming section of Philadelphia.

It happened Monday morning near Benner and Hawthorne streets.

Chopper 6 was over the scene of a water main break in the Wissinoming section of Philadelphia on Monday morning.

Chopper 6 was over the scene as water filled the roadway.

There was no immediate word on how many customers are affected.