Woman arrested after pizza fight caught on camera

A Florida woman ended up behind bars after she allegedly threw a pizza at the owner of a pizzeria -- and it was all caught on camera.It happened in the Florida city of Deltona when the woman got upset that her pizza order got messed up.When the owner of the pizzeria offered to correct the mistake, the irate woman picked up a hot pizza and hurled it at the owner and her son who were working behind the counter.Cheese and hot toppings briefly burned her arms.The woman, 61-year-old Leslie Vermilio, took off after the assault but was eventually tracked down and charged with battery.