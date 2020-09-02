Philadelphia police search for suspect wanted in Queen Village robbery

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the suspect who punched and robbed a woman while she was walking in Queen Village.According to police, a 61-year-old woman was walking in the 700 block of Addison Street at about 12:25 p.m. on Sunday when a man grabbed her from behind.The man dragged her about 15 feet and then punched her in the jaw, investigators said. The suspect took off with her wallet and was last seen heading west on Addison Street.The victim had minor cuts and scrapes as a result of the robbery, police said.Anyone who recognizes the suspect, or anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call police.