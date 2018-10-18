Nyishia Corbitt

A woman has been charged for the death of a toddler whose body was found buried in a Philadelphia park earlier this week.33-year-old Nyishia Corbitt, of the 5600 block of Ogontz Avenue, has been charged with Murder, Abuse of a Corpse and other offenses.There was no immediate word on her relationship with 1-year-old Alicia Barnes. Police had earlier said a caregiver was considered a suspect in this case.The child was murdered on October 9, according to police. Her body was found on Tuesday, October 16.More details are expected at a 10 a.m. news conference with Philadelphia police.Detectives say the investigation began Monday when the caregiver reported the child missing. She then allegedly led officers to Kemble Park on Ogontz and West Olney avenues.They began to search for the girl early Tuesday morning before daybreak, using equipment like saws and shovels. Police brought in a cadaver dog who hit on something in a wooded area.The body was discovered shortly before 11 a.m.------