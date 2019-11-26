Woman dies after shooting in Lower Moreland Township; Suspect in custody

DEVELOPING: Large police presence at intersection of Dale Rd & Packard Ave in Lower Moreland Twp.



Neighbors tell us they are hearing reports a woman was shot in the home.@6abc pic.twitter.com/OoQ1hX29u6 — George Solis (@GeorgeSolis) November 26, 2019

MORE: Investigators from the Montgomery County District Attorney Office have been documenting the scene. @6abc pic.twitter.com/wkBw7fagGx — George Solis (@GeorgeSolis) November 26, 2019

LOWER MORELAND TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Lower Moreland Township, Montgomery County are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead on Monday night.It happened around 5:30 p.m. on the 2300 block of Dale Road in the Huntingdon Valley section of Lower Moreland Township.Police tell Action News that a woman was found shot inside a home. She was rushed to the hospital where she later died.A suspect has been arrested."The homicide appears to be domestic in nature and a suspect has been taken into custody. There is no public safety concern at this time," said the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office in a press release.