Woman drives into police station with baby in car

A woman who may have been driving under the influence with a baby in the car crashed into a police station, and it was all caught on camera.

The video shows as she drives right into the middle of an empty Los Angeles Police Department Saturday morning.

An officer comes out to speak to the woman and a few minutes later she throws the car in reverse, dragging the officer a few feet.

The woman's car got stuck on the way out and she was taken into custody.

The baby was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

