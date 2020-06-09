Downingtown woman found dead in car with 2 kids in back seat: Police

DOWNINGTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Downingtown, Chester County are investigating after a woman was found dead in a car with her two children in the back seat.

According to authorities, police responded to North Chester Road and Meadow Creek Lane in East Goshen Township on Monday evening to investigate a suspicious vehicle.

When officers arrived around 7:40 p.m., they found a white 2020 GMC Terrain running with the doors locked.

Police found a 29-year-old woman was dead on the driver's seat. A 6-month-old boy and a 3-year-old boy were found alive in their car seats.

Police said the air conditioning was on in the car.

The children were taken to Chester County Hospital for a medical evaluation and have since been released.

An amount of illegal controlled substance was found inside the vehicle during the investigation at the scene, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call police at 610-692-5100.
