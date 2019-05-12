Woman found shot to death, sitting in car in Olney

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police found a woman who was shot to death sitting in the driver's seat of a white Volkswagon early Sunday morning.It happened just after midnight on the 3900 block of North 13th Street.Police said the 54-year-old woman lived on the block. She was found with bullet wounds to her face and her chest.Officers said they found 9 shell casings around the car.Investigators are looking for witnesses and checking surveillance video in the area.There is no word on a motive.Police have not made any arrests.