Woman found shot to death, sitting in car in Olney

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police found a woman who was shot to death sitting in the driver's seat of a white Volkswagon early Sunday morning.

It happened just after midnight on the 3900 block of North 13th Street.

Police said the 54-year-old woman lived on the block. She was found with bullet wounds to her face and her chest.

Officers said they found 9 shell casings around the car.

Investigators are looking for witnesses and checking surveillance video in the area.

There is no word on a motive.

Police have not made any arrests.
