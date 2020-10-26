Woman found stabbed, man hurt in deadly house fire in Brewerytown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the stabbing of a woman who was found dead inside a house fire in the city's Brewerytown section on Sunday night.It happened around 8:30 p.m near the intersection of 29th Street and Girard Avenue.Fire officials say upon arrival to the scene, a 27-year-old woman was found dead inside the home. According to police, she was found stabbed multiple times. It's still unclear who stabbed the woman.Firefighters also found a 40-year-old man inside the home. He was rushed to an area hospital where he's listed in critical condition."Firefighters found indications that this may be a possible crime scene and at this point, we're treating it as a crime scene," said officials.Officials say two other people in a second-floor apartment managed to escape through the rear of the property unharmed.Police have not identified the victims at this time.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.