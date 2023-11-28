Police investigating if woman was sexually assaulted on popular trail in Lower Merion: Source

LOWER MERION TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County are asking for the public's help as they continue to investigate what happened to a woman who was found injured on a popular trail two weeks ago.

Police responding to a call from a passing jogger found an injured woman along the Cynwyd Heritage Trail in Lower Merion, Montgomery County early on the morning of Tuesday, November 14.

Officers said they found the 42-year-old woman near the Manayunk Trail Bridge at about 5:45 a.m.

Police said she was suffering from injuries to her head and body, along with exposure to the cold air.

The woman was taken to Lankenau Hospital for further treatment.

Since then, detectives have been working to investigate the circumstances of her condition and the cause of her injuries.

A source now confirms to Action News they are investigating whether the woman was sexually assaulted.

At this time, the source says police are awaiting test results, and they are working to determine where exactly the possible assault happened.

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to call Lower Merion Police at 610-649-1000.