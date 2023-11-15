WATCH LIVE

Police investigating after injured woman found along Cynwyd Heritage Trail in Lower Merion Township

By 6abc Digital Staff
Wednesday, November 15, 2023 7:01PM
Police investigating after injured woman found along Cynwyd Heritage Trail in Lower Merion Township

LOWER MERION TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police responding to a call from a passing jogger found an injured woman along the Cynwyd Heritage Trail in Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County early Tuesday morning.

Officers said they found the 42-year-old woman near the Manayunk Trail Bridge at about 5:45 a.m.

Police said she was suffering from injuries to her head and body, along with exposure to the cold air.

The woman was taken to Lankenau Hospital for further treatment.

Detectives said they are now working to investigate the circumstances of her condition and the cause of her injuries.

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to call police at 610-649-1000.

