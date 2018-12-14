Woman killed in Bucks County house fire identified

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman killed in Bucks County fire. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on December 14, 2018.

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
A woman was killed in a house fire in Bucks County.

Officials say they found the woman dead inside the home on the 900 block of State Road in Springfield Township.

The Bucks County coroner identified the victim as 67-year old Laurette Sabolick.

A dog and several other birds also died in the fire.

Chopper 6 was there as crews responded to the Springtown home just before 11 a.m. Thursday.

Firefighters quickly got the blaze under control.

Investigators say the fire may have been electrical and do not suspect foul play.

An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsfireSpringfield Township (Bucks County)
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Woman killed in front of her newborn baby
1 killed, 3 injured in Philadelphia barbershop shooting
Philadelphia schools to start after Labor Day next year
Eagles QB Carson Wentz has fractured vertebra
Man tied up, robbed in Point Breeze home invasion
Dad of road rage shooting victim: All I have left is my memories
Michael Cohen to speak exclusively on 'GMA' today
Cash rains down on NJ highway, leading to multiple crashes
Show More
City Hall spat puts multi-million dollar project on hold
Free Narcan available starting Thursday in the Delaware Valley
Brian and Mara Taff welcome new baby boy, Charlie!
AccuWeather: Cloudy Today, Rain Later Tonight, Wet Weekend
4 juveniles charged in high school wrestling team hazing incident
More News