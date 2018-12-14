Woman killed in Bucks County house fire identified

A woman was killed in a house fire in Bucks County.Officials say they found the woman dead inside the home on the 900 block of State Road in Springfield Township.The Bucks County coroner identified the victim as 67-year old Laurette Sabolick.A dog and several other birds also died in the fire.Chopper 6 was there as crews responded to the Springtown home just before 11 a.m. Thursday.Firefighters quickly got the blaze under control.Investigators say the fire may have been electrical and do not suspect foul play.An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday.------