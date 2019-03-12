Woman killed in dump truck accident former Allentown teacher

EAST ALLEN TWP., Pa (WPVI) -- One woman is dead and another seriously injured after an accident involving a dump truck and a car in Northampton County Monday afternoon.


The accident happened on Dogwood Road and Airport Road in East Allen Township around 2 p.m.

State police said Kathryn Anne Flom, 67, the driver of the car, died at the scene.

Flom worked with the Allentown School District from 1979 to 2007. During her time with the district she worked as a middle school and high school English teacher, district official Melissa Reese said.

A 45-year-old woman passenger suffered serious injuries and was taken to St. Luke's Hospital, Fountain Hill for treatment.

David Borger, 64, who was driving the dump truck, was not injured.

The accident happened after the dump truck was traveling northbound on Airport Road when the car came from Jade Lane onto Airport Road, causing the dump truck to strike the car on the driver's side.

Both vehicles came to rest in a field next to the intersection.

State police are handling the investigation. Police said Airport Road is closed starting at Locust Road.

Authorities said they are not sure how long the road will be closed while crews investigate. A detour is currently set up at Airport Road and Hanoverville Road, as well as at Airport Road and Locust Road.

People living in a housing development off Dogwood Road are being let in by fire police.
