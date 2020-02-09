Woman killed in Toms River fire was mother of 3, school staffer

TOMS RIVER, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The woman killed in a house fire in Toms River, New Jersey was a mother of three children and a staff member at a local elementary school.Sara Trahey perished in the blaze that swept through several homes on the unit block of 15th Street around 11 p.m. Friday.Arriving firefighters found her home engulfed by fire, with strong winds spreading the flames to four surrounding homes.Trahey's husband and three children were able to escape the blaze.Investigators say efforts by both police and firefighters to rescue Trahey were unsuccessful. Her body was found after the blaze was extinguished.The fire reached a second alarm. More than 60 firefighters worked to get the fire under control.A police officer was treated for smoke inhalation.Trahey was the media specialist at the Ella G. Clarke school in the Lakewood Public School District.In a letter to families, Superintendent Laura Winters said Trahey was "an outstanding educator who cared deeply about the success and wellbeing of each and every one of her students."Winters continued, "We will all miss her very much."The school will have grief counselors available on Monday.