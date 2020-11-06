Atlantic City Rail Line train collides with vehicle, driver killed

By
HAMMONTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A woman was killed when a New Jersey Transit Atlantic City Rail Line train slammed into a vehicle in Hammonton.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. Thursday shortly after the Philadelphia-bound train left Atlantic City.

The female driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has been not been released.

NJ Transit said there were no injuries reported to the approximately 23 customers or crew on board the train at the time.

Atlantic City Rail Line service was suspended in both directions between Egg Harbor and Atco as authorities investigated.
