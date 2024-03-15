FYI Philly celebrates women-owned businesses around Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- FYI Philly take an exclusive look at a new Filipino spot, meet the Pastelillos lady and a woman who went viral with a sweet burn.

Baby's is a new Filipino kitchen & market opening soon in Brewerytown

For Raquel Dang, Baby's Kusina + Market is both an homage to her mom (whose nickname is Baby) and a celebration of her Filipino culture.

It's an all-day casual kitchen concept serving breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Highlights include Ensaymada, a traditional Filipino pastry in a housemade brioche, covered in butter and sugar with grated cheese on top.

There are sweet and savory hand pies stuffed in a housemade cream cheese and butter dough.

The penakbet is a Filipino vegetable dish made vegan here, and there's a longganisa (Filipino sausage) breakfast sandwich with banana ketchup aioli.

The coffee program is special.

The liberica beans, known as Kapeng Barako, are grown in the Philippines, and Raquel says they make up just 2% of the world's coffee supply and are rarely found outside the Philippines.

The iced espresso is served with housemade condensed coconut milk.

Caphe Roasters, a Vietnamese specialty coffee company in Kensington, roasts the beans.

Raquel's husband, Tam Dang, is Vietnamese American so, she says, it's a chance to bring some of his background into the space as well.

The couple started Baby's in 2018 as a supper club called Tita Emmies.

Raquel was working in the pharmaceutical industry; Tam is a firefighter in the Air Force.

During COVID, Raquel-like many-rethought what she wanted to do with her life, and she decided to leave her corporate job.

The couple gut renovated the space, adding subtle nods to Filipino culture and there's a Filipino-centric market.

For Raquel, the impending opening of Baby's is the culmination of a dream;

For Tam, it's about supporting his wife as she pursues her passion

Baby's Kusina + Market | Instagram

2816 W Girard Ave, Philadelphia, Pa. 19130

Kampar brings back Malaysian mainstay in grand new concept

When Chef Ange Branca had to close her James Beard nominated Sate Kampar during the pandemic, she always knew she would return to the Philly cuisine scene with another iteration of the classic.

The time has come, with the revival of her Malaysian mainstay just off South Street.

Kampar is almost three times the size of the original, and has two floors.

The standout feature is the huge mural that regulars will recognize, taking up an entire wall on the second level.

Sections of the original were steamed off when the old location closed, and the same artists came into the new space to make a collage interspersed with new works.

The upper level 'kongsi' is modeled after social clubs that existed during the tin mining era in the town of Kampar, Malaysia - where generations of Ange's family lived and worked.

Guests will now be able to enjoy a full bar program and order from an a la carte menu of Malaysian dishes.

The first floor will host chefs in residence, designed to showcase underrepresented cuisines and chefs with a tasting menu.

The new Kampar opens on March 22.

Kampar | Instagram

611 S. 7th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Philly's Pastelillos Lady opens takeout shop in Fishtown

Amy's Pastelillo's jumps out out on the corner of East Norris and Memphis Streets in Fishtown with its bright pink facade, inspired by a trip that owner Amarylis "Amy" Rivera Nassar took to San Juan in January.

Her menu has seven varieties of pastelillos.

She also makes a vegan beans and rice bowl and a stewed chicken and rice, and other popular Puerto Rican sides like plantains, tostones and fried cheese served with a guava dipping sauce.

The goal is to make the island's simple humble side dishes the star of the show.

She was working in food PR until 2018 when she decided to step away to raise her two daughters.

She started experimenting with family recipes, doing catering and popups, with the plan to return to the office in two years.

But two years later, it was 2020 and the pandemic hit, and her side hustle business was booming.

After five years working out of other people's kitchens, she decided she wanted her own space.

When a longtime neighborhood fried chicken spot closed, her husband suggested she take it over and open a restaurant.

Along with Puerto Rican comfort foods, she serves local drinks and desserts.

And her tiny takeout spot has a mini market with a mix of products from local makers and from family members.

Her daughters are now 6 and 8 and she hopes, with the opening of her own shop, she's sending her girls a powerful message, and teaching them to be proud of their Puerto Rican roots.

Amy's Pastelillos | Instagram

2001 Memphis St, Philadelphia, PA 19125

Kay Kay's fires up the baking scene with sweets and sandwiches

South Philly native Kaylyn Kahana's corner bake shop in the neighborhood where she grew up is a family affair and all-women staffed.

Kay Kay's has been open for seven years, but a recent viral video sent the shop to new heights of notoriety.

Kaylyn's 'burn-away cake' shows how lighting the top layer on fire with a lighter unveils a message on the cake.

The viral burn revealed a shirtless Jason Kelce, with the phrase, "There's only one Kelce I'll be watching the Super Bowl for."

She posted it on TikTok and it was an instant hit.

Kaylyn's bakery has always specialized in artfully decorated custom cakes, cookies, and pastries.

During the pandemic, she decided to expand the menu and started delivering breakfast and lunch items to local residents who were working from home.

The sandwiches and savory items were so popular, they were added to the menu permanently, and still includes one of their most popular items - the chicken cutlet sandwich with roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella, and pesto.

Alicia Vitarelli and Kay Kay's owner-baker Kaylyn Kahana watch a 'burn-away cake' reveal a message below the flames.

Kay Kay's | Facebook | Instagram

1850 W. Ritner Street, Philadelphia, PA 19145

267-319-1034

hours: Tuesday-Sunday, 8:30am - 3:00pm (closed Mondays)

A gourmet foodie & a jeweler showing power of friendship in Doylestown

After 20 years making jewelry out of her home, Sarah Cornwell opened her own shop last fall, with a team of 17 women helping her make it happen.

All of the jewelry is made on site, in a glass-enclosed maker's studio right on the showroom floor so shoppers can watch as they handcraft everything from rings and earrings to necklaces and bracelets.

If you follow your nose, you'll find yourself in Wheat and Provisions, owned by Jessica Jackson.

It's a gourmet food shop with a cafe so you can try dishes made with the ingredients you can then buy.

The unique space-sharing arrangement was Sarah's idea.

She saw the space but knew it was too big for her needs and too expensive for her to manage alone.

When Jackson, a longtime friend, said she wanted to open a shop in Doylestown, Sarah suggested they collaborate to create a space that would connect women both literally and figuratively.

Sarah's permanent jewelry is a popular offering, with friends, family and couples coming to get a forever bracelet with someone special.

Sarah hosts regular classes too, where students can grab a glass of bubbly and learn how to make something they can then take home, and she carries a host of accessories from other women makers.

As the sign in Sarah's maker's studio says, "Great Women support Great Women who support Great Women."

Sarah Cornwell Jewelry | Facebook | Instagram

266 S Main St Suite B, Doylestown, Pa. 18901

Wheat & Vine Provisions | Facebook | Instagram

266 S Main St Suite B, Doylestown, Pa. 18901

215-435-6416

The Lady Hoofers are tapping to their own beat

The Lady Hoofers is a female tap troupe providing dance opportunities to all levels of tap enthusiasts.

The group started small with a performance in 2011 at Philadelphia's Fringe Festival and quickly grew from that point.

They are now a 501c with a stable of 40 dancers including professionals, youth and an outreach program that provides disadvantaged youth an opportunity to learn tap dance.

The Lady Hoofers have open classes for beginners, intermediate and advanced tappers.

They have two mainstage performances each year; The Tapcracker during the holidays, featuring a tap version of the Nutcracker and a spring performance complements of a guest choreographer.

Credit: Brian Mengini

The Lady Hoofers Tap Ensemble | Facebook | Instagram

Tickets for the Spring Concert Series here | Saturday, May 11, 2024 | Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

Main Line Health's heart-healthy recipe for National Nutrition Month

March is Women's History Month and National Nutrition Month.

Our Sponsor partners at Main Line Health have some tips on how to maintain low cholesterol to prevent cardiovascular events from occurring.

Here is a healthy recipe from dietitian Ashley Abell and some tips from cardiologist Monali Shah.

Main Line Health| Facebook | Instagram

Chicken with Spinach and Tomato Orzo Salad

Ingredients

2 skinless, boneless chicken breasts (8 ounces each) halved

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1 teaspoon lemon zest

teaspoon salt, divided

1 teaspoon ground pepper, divided

cup whole-wheat orzo

2 cups thinly sliced baby spinach

1 cup chopped cucumber

1 cup chopped tomato

cup chopped red onion

cup crumbled feta cheese

2 tablespoons chopped Kalamata olives

2 tablespoons of lemon juice

1 clove garlic grated

2 teaspoons chopped fresh oregano

Directions

+Preheat oven to 425 degrees F

+ Brush chicken with 1 tablespoon of oil and sprinkle with lemon zest and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper.

+ Place in a baking dish. Bake until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 165 F, 25-30 minutes in a medium saucepan.

+ Meanwhile, bring a quart of water to a boil in a medium saucepan over high heat. over high heat. Add orzo and cook for 8 minutes. Add spinach and cook for 1 minute more. Drain and rinse with cold water. Drain well and transfer to a large bowl. Add cucumber, tomato, onion, feta, and olives. Start to combine.

+ Whisk the remaining 2 tablespoons oil, lemon juice, garlic, oregano, and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper in a small bowl. Stir all but one tablespoon of the dressing into the orzo mixture. Drizzle the remaining dressing over the chicken and serve with the salad.

Goods and Grain is Female-Owned Curated in the Pursuit of Passion

As a mother of two, Brittany Chadderdon is truly balancing life with her thriving business.

Her business, Goods and Grain, went from a hobby to a 9-5.

Chadderdon's retail shop features female-made merchandise from talented makers like herself.

She was destined to find a passion for working with her hands, as she is the daughter and granddaughter of stone masons.

"I think a lot of what drives me is an innate desire to create with my hands," said Chadderdon.

She also has plans to open up a collaborative studio to teach and create with others who are interested in making custom signage and curating stunning lifestyle decor.