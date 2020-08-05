33-year-old woman shot near SEPTA platform in West Philadelphia; gunman at large: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting near a SEPTA platform that left a woman injured on Wednesday afternoon.It happened around 3 p.m. at the Market-Frankford El station at 46th and Market in West Philadelphia.Police say a 33-year-old woman was shot multiple times in the stomach and once in the leg. She was rushed to the hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.Three people are being questioned, but police believe a fourth suspect may be the shooter.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.