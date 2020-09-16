Woman critically injured in shooting in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section

By and

A pregnant woman is in critical condition after she was shot in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia late Tuesday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 28-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was shot at least once on Tuesday night in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section.

Surveillance video of the crime shows two men aiming at the woman and her companion as they walked down the 1900 block of East Somerset at about 10 p.m.

Video obtained by Action News shows bystanders running as the shooters fire several rounds.

The victim falls to the sidewalk, struggling to stand as her companion tries to help her. The shooters then return and fire at least five more shots. The victim was hit in the neck and chest, police said.

"She was unresponsive when police found her. And she never gained consciousness when she arrived at the hospital," said Chief Inspector Scott Small, of the Philadelphia Police Department.

Police patrolling near the 1900 block of East Somerset were close enough to hear the shots and see the suspects.

"They saw a vehicle fleeing from the scene and they followed that vehicle and pulled it over," said Small.

Two men were inside the car. The person who was with the woman identified at least one of the men as the shooter.

Police also found two guns, one in the backseat of the car that was pulled over and one in a bag that had been dropped at the crime scene.

"Clearly (shell casings at the scene show) two separate caliber," said Small. "Five of the shell casings appear to be rifle rounds because they're long. And the other three appear to be from a semi-automatic handgun."

Police have two men in custody and the victim was listed in critical condition at Temple University Hospital.

(A previous version of this story said the victim was pregnant.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiaphiladelphia newsgun violenceshootingphiladelphia policeguns
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ family seeking answers from contractor faces heartbreaking loss
Fact-checking Biden's Pennsylvania town hall
US to block TikTok, WeChat downloads starting Sunday
Manhunt for shooters in 'targeted attack' on NJ officers' home
Firefighter dies battling wildfire sparked by gender reveal
Lenape High School switches to all-virtual Friday after COVID-19 cases
Armed suspects break into home, kidnap man in 'random act:' Police
Show More
Pine-Sol now approved to kill coronavirus on surfaces: EPA
Neighbors, officials weigh in on trick-or-treating during pandemic
More videos found in NJ school bathroom spying case
Parents rally at 2 Montco schools; district says yes to football
AccuWeather: Breezy Today, A Very Chilly Weekend
More TOP STORIES News