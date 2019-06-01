Woman shot to death while sitting inside car in East Oak Lane

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The search is on for the gunman who shot and killed a woman while she was sitting in a car.It happened on the 400 block of West 65th Street in Philadelphia's East Oak Lane section early Saturday morning.Police say the 39-year-old woman was parking the car when a man walked up to the vehicle and opened fire.The victim was shot several times and died at the scene.Police are now reviewing surveillance video.The woman's name has not been released.