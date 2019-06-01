Woman shot to death while sitting inside car in East Oak Lane

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The search is on for the gunman who shot and killed a woman while she was sitting in a car.

It happened on the 400 block of West 65th Street in Philadelphia's East Oak Lane section early Saturday morning.

Police say the 39-year-old woman was parking the car when a man walked up to the vehicle and opened fire.

The victim was shot several times and died at the scene.

Police are now reviewing surveillance video.

The woman's name has not been released.
