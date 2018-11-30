Police are trying to figure out who stabbed a woman multiple times at a party in West Philadelphia.Officers were called to the 6100 block of Market Street around 3 a.m. Friday.The 23-year-old victim says another woman stabbed her after they got into a fight at the Wheels of Soul motorcycle club.The victim was stabbed in the head, face, and chest. She is currently in critical condition.Detectives are now checking surveillance cameras and trying to interview the other people at the party.------